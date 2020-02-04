Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageInviting rival to speech, Trump vows to 'smash' Venezuela's Maduro

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

US President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to "smash" the rule of Venezuela’s leftist leader Nicolas Maduro as he welcomed his rival to his annual address before Congress.

In an extraordinarily direct sign of support, Trump invited Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido -- considered interim president by some 60 countries -- to watch his State of the Union address from the guests' gallery above.

"Maduro is an illegitimate ruler, a tyrant who brutalizes his people," Trump said.

"But Maduro's grip of tyranny will be smashed and broken," he said.

Calling Guaido the "legitimate president of Venezuela," Trump said the 36-year-old engineer-turned-politician was "a man who carries with him the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all Venezuelans."

Trump's forceful words come after a period of relative reticence on Venezuela that triggered commentary on whether he was putting the crisis on the backburner.

Maduro has shown little sign of leaving more than a year after the United States and most Western and Latin American nations declared him to be illegitimate, citing elections that were widely criticized for irregularities.

Maduro, who presides over a crumbling economy that has sent millions fleeing, still enjoys the support of the military, and Guaido's efforts to overthrow him through street protests have fizzled.

The leftist leader also enjoys support from Russia, China and Cuba.

Trump's salute to Guaido came in a highly partisan speech that included fresh vows of a hard line on immigration from Latin America as he cited crimes by individual foreigners.

But Guaido enjoyed a mostly bipartisan welcome, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also applauding him as the Venezuelan opposition leader, a serious look on his face, waved back at the chamber.

For Trump, however, Venezuela has also become a political byword for socialism as he attacks the rival Democratic Party for proposed reforms such as expanding health care coverage.

"Socialism destroys nations. But always remember, freedom unifies the soul," Trump said.

Trump was speaking one day before the Senate will vote on whether to remove him from office for pressuring Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political rival.

He is widely expected to be acquitted after his impeachment by the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

More about US, Politics, Impeachment, Speech, Trump
More news from
Latest News
Top News
The threat to Greenland's glaciers lurking beneath the ice
Macy's closing 125 stores, cutting 2,000 jobs nationwide
Sarah Joy Brown talks 'Studio City' on Amazon Prime, digital age Special
Op-Ed: Saudi newspaper article suggests abandoning the Hadi government
Op-Ed: Everyone vs Twitch — How the big players are evolving esports
At least 10 on Japan cruise ship have new coronavirus: minister
Kate Linder talks Indie Series nod, 'Studio City,' Opportunitea Special
China virus deaths rise as WHO says 'opportunity' to halt spread
Il Volo talks about Radio City show, Barbra Streisand, and fans Special
Op-Ed: Press walkout on Johnson means a lot more than it looks