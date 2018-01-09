Inter-American Court endorses same-sex marriage

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageInter-American Court endorses same-sex marriage

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights has ruled that same-sex marriage should be recognized, delivering a verdict binding on most Latin American states -- some of which still hold traditionalist views opposing such unions.

The decision, published Tuesday, was in response to a motion lodged by Costa Rica in May 2016.

States that are signatories to the American Convention on Human Rights adopted in 1969 are required to adhere to the court's rulings.

Several of them already do recognize homosexual marriages, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay.

Others, such as Chile and Ecuador, currently recognize same-sex civil unions but not marriages.

And some countries, such as Bolivia, Paraguay and Peru acknowledge neither.

Venezuela, which does not recognize same-sex marriage, has withdrawn from the convention.

The United States and Canada, although part of the Organization of American States that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights is part of, have not ratified the convention, but both accept same-sex marriages.

The ruling from the Costa Rica-based court said homosexual married couples should have the same rights as heterosexual ones existing under each country's laws.

As such, it said it was inadmissible and discriminatory for a separate legal provision to be established just for homosexual marriages.

The court acknowledged that some states would face institutional difficulties in bringing in the right for same-sex couples to marry, noting that often opposition was based on religious criteria.

That reflected the fact that many Latin Americans identify as Catholic.

But the court said that "in democratic societies, there should exist mutually peaceful coexistence between the secular and the religious," with neither interfering with the other.

Costa Rica's legislation does not currently permit same-sex marriage, although there is recognition of economic and property rights for same-sex couples.

More about homosexuales, diplomacia, costarica
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Samsung and Harman unveil DRVLINE autonomous platform at CES 2018
New smartphones and radiation risk warning
Boos show risk of Trump's base-first strategy
Ecuador seeks mediator to resolve Assange standoff: minister
TD Bank acquires AI startup, Layer 6 AI
U.S. spy satellite lost after SpaceX launch — What happened?
Inter-American Court endorses same-sex marriage
Older banking users turn away from fintech due to lack of trust
Michael Caprio discusses PR career, digital transformation of PR Special
Cardano cryptocoin platform to authenticate academic credentials