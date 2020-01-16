Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIntense fighting in Syria's Idlib kills 39: monitor

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Intense fighting between pro-government forces and jihadist-led fighters in Syria's Idlib province killed at least 39 fighters overnight, a war monitor said Thursday.

The violence, which saw air strikes, shelling and ground combat, further buried a ceasefire announced by Russia on Sunday in Idlib, the last major opposition bastion in the country.

Government and allied forces took two villages in their advance towards the key town of Maaret al-Numan, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

According to the Britain-based war monitor, the fighting flared late on Wednesday in areas south of Maaret al-Numan, the key target of the Syrian government's latest military offensive.

At least 22 anti-government fighters were killed, most of them members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group that includes fighters from the former Al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria.

Seventeen government troops and allied militia were also killed in the fighting, said Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Observatory.

Syria
Syria
AFP, AFP

He added that government forces were now just seven kilometres (less than five miles) from Maaret al-Numan, a town that was one of the bastions of the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

Nearly nine years into the conflict, protests against the government are still held in some of the province's towns.

In the city of Idlib itself, 18 civilians were killed in air strikes on Wednesday, shattering the truce brokered by Moscow and rebel backer Ankara.

The fighting has prompted hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes in recent weeks, exposing them to a harsh winter.

More about Syria, Conflict, idlib
More news from
Latest News
Top News
In Seychelles, nature is prized above mass tourism
Child 'love marriages' in Nepal blight young lives
Scientists find powerhouses that fight tumours from within
Philippines says danger high despite volcano 'lull'
Race to save animals on Australia's fire-ravaged 'Galapagos'
Op-Ed: Agreement between Saudis and Yemen separatists breaks down
Islamic State replaces al-Qaeda as Enemy No. 1 in Sahel
Aria Brooks talks 'Heartstrings' on Netflix, Zendaya, Nia Sioux Special
Review: David Nail finds redemption on 'Oh, Mother' country EP Special
Op-Ed: Pat Benatar snubbed in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020