Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIndonesian police shoot dead six supporters of firebrand cleric

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

At least six supporters of a firebrand Indonesian Muslim cleric were shot dead Monday as they tried to reach a police station where their leader was to be questioned, Jakarta's police chief said Monday.

Fadil Imran said police were forced to defend themselves when 10 supporters of Rizieq Shihab attacked them at a toll road some 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of the capital Jakarta.

"When our officers were following the cars of followers, they came closer and attacked us using guns and sharp objects," Imran told reporters.

Police officers shot in response, leaving six people dead, he added. Four others managed to escape during the early morning shootout.

Shihab was due to be questioned Monday for allegedly violating coronavirus restrictions last month when tens of thousands of his followers gathered at his home to attend the wedding of his daughter.

The charismatic leader of the Islamic Defender Front (FPI) had only returned to Indonesia days earlier from Saudi Arabia, to where he had fled in 2017 after police named him as a suspect in a pornography case.

Tens of thousands of his supporters had also flocked to Jakarta's main airport to welcome him home, defying coronavirus regulations banning crowds.

Shihab was a key figure in a series of mass rallies in Jakarta in 2016 against then governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama over allegations he insulted the Koran.

Basuki, a Christian of Chinese descent, was sentenced to two years in prison for blasphemy.

More about Crime, Indonesia, Police, Islam, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Chatting with Ben Butler: Actor, model, social media personality Special
Small business vs pandemic — Grim tales from Blondies Burgers Special
Review: 'Break Even' takes viewers on an entertaining action adventure Special
Review: JessLee tugs at the heart with 'Christmas With My Ghosts' single Special
Jay Allen celebrates four years writing inspiring 'Blank Stares'
Arab Spring: How the West missed a date with history
Essential Science: Brain implant restores vision to the blind
Cluster of volcanic islands in Alaska may be one super-volcano
Review: 'Loss of Grace,' starring Paul Logan, is an exhilarating film Special
Peter Reckell and Kehan Miller discuss Blue Aeris and 'Joy' album Special