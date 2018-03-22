Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIndonesia women face daily swim for clean water

Listen | Print
By AFP     54 mins ago in Environment

Indonesian villager Mama Hasria swims upstream with about 200 empty jerry cans tied to her back, a daily trip she and other local women make to get clean water for their community on Sulawesi island.

As a scorching sun beats down, Hasria makes the four kilometre (2.5 mile), hour-long trip along the murky Mandar river to clean water wells built along the riverbank.

There, the 46-year-old fills up her cans with clean water made drinkable by the surrounding soil which acts as a natural filter and purifier.

The work of Hasria and her fellow water collectors, who get paid about 500 rupiah (3.5 US cents) for each can, or $7 for the whole load, is vital for some 5,800 families in Tinambung district.

The work of water collectors like Rohana is vital for the families in her remote village where resid...
The work of water collectors like Rohana is vital for the families in her remote village where residents have long complained about limited access to clean water
YUSUF WAHIL, AFP

Thursday is World Water Day, a UN initiative which this year focuses on "nature-based" solutions for sourcing potable water globally.

It is a challenge in Tinambung where residents have complained for years about limited access to clean water in the remote fishing village.

"We have to collect water from upstream for drinking and cooking," Hasria said.

"Water in the village can only be used for bathing and doing laundry."

Hasria earns about $7 selling the 200 jerry cans of clean water she collects every day
Hasria earns about $7 selling the 200 jerry cans of clean water she collects every day
YUSUF WAHIL, AFP

Other communities struggle with similar challenges in Indonesia, which has myriad environmental problems and the dubious distinction of hosting the filthy Citarum river, which empties into the sea near Jakarta.

A decade ago, the World Bank declared it the most-polluted river in the world.

Faced with a health emergency after decades of failed clean-up efforts, the government is stepping in with the seemingly impossible goal of making the Citarum's water drinkable by 2025.

More about Indonesia, Water, Environment
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Exiled Syrian doctors go back to work helping refugees in Turkey
New technology will produce titanium from oilsands waste
Asylum seeker faces verdict for rape, murder of German student
Proposed marijuana packaging rules threaten choice and safety
Palestinian teen in 'slap video' jailed eight months in plea deal
Syria rebels agree to evacuate Ghouta town
Was the Trans Mountain Pipeline report 'fatally flawed?'
John McCook earns 2018 Emmy nod for 'The Bold and The Beautiful'
Trump to announce China trade sanctions on Thursday
Remembering Steve Prefontaine: An American track and field legend Special