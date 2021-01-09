Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIndonesia's Sriwijaya Air loses contact with plane after take-off

Listen | Print
By AFP     35 mins ago in World

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air lost contact with one of its Boeing 737 passenger planes shortly after take-off from the capital Jakarta, the transport ministry said Saturday.

"A Sriwijaya (Air) plane from Jakarta to Pontianak (on Borneo island) with call sign SJY182 has lost contact," said ministry spokesman Adita Irawati.

"It last made contact at 2:40 pm (0740 GMT)."

It was unclear how many passengers and crew were aboard the Boeing 737-500, which has a capacity of about 130, when it took off from Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta international airport.

The usual flight time is about 90-minutes.

The budget airline said only it was investigating the incident.

Indonesia's search and rescue agency and the National Transportation Safety Commission were also investigating, Irawati said.

In October 2018, 189 people were killed when a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX jet slammed into the Java Sea about 12 minutes after take-off from Jakarta on a routine one-hour flight.

That crash -- and a subsequent fatal flight in Ethiopia -- saw Boeing hit with $2.5 billion in fines over claims it defrauded regulators overseeing the 737 MAX model, which was grounded worldwide following the two deadly crashes.

More about Indonesia, Accident, Aviation
More news from
Latest News
Top News
China enacts rules to counter 'unjustified' foreign laws
'Post-9/11 era is over': Mob attack to haunt Biden on world stage
Devotees flock to Philippine church for miracle from Catholic icon
Biden calls those storming US Capitol 'domestic terrorists'
UK hospitals overwhelmed as COVID cases and deaths spike
Most Covid-19 patients have at least one symptom 6 months on: study
US logs record virus caseload as millions in Asia enter new lockdowns
Two high-profile participants in DC riots have been arrested
Twitter boots Trump to stop violence-sparking tweets
Review: Carolyn Hennesy is sensational in new episodes of 'Studio City' Special