Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIndonesia's erupting Sinabung volcano belches column of ash

Listen | Print
By AFP     30 mins ago in World

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung erupted on Tuesday morning, spewing a massive column of smoke and ash up to 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) into the sky.

The volcano on Sumatra island started blasting debris early in the morning, according to a local geological agency, which recorded 13 bursts.

Authorities have instructed residents to avoid a five-kilometre radius around the crater, a zone that has been left unoccupied for years as volcanic activity increased.

No evacuation orders have been issued, and there has been no reported flight disruption.

"There is no indication of increasing potential danger," the agency said in a statement.

Indonesia volcano
Indonesia volcano
, AFP

Sinabung, a 2,460-metre (8,070-foot) volcano, was dormant for centuries before roaring back to life in 2010 when an eruption killed two people.

After another period of inactivity, it erupted again in 2013 and has remained highly active since.

In 2014, an eruption killed at least 16 people, while seven died in a 2016 blast.

Indonesia -- an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands and islets -- has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

It sits on the "Ring of Fire", a belt of tectonic plate boundaries circling the Pacific Ocean where frequent seismic activity occurs.

Mount Merapi on Java island, one of the world's most active volcanoes, also erupted this week, emitting lava on Monday.

More about Indonesia, Volcano
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Zachary Gordon talks about 'Dreamcatcher,' 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Special
Review: 'When You Trap a Tiger' by Tae Keller is a superb children's book Special
Q&A: A unique look behind Experian DataLabs activities Special
Review: Finn Douglas is Emmy-worthy in documentary-style special Special
Despite CDC warnings, many states easing coronavirus restrictions
Chatting with celebrity makeup artist Timothy MacKay Special
Daniel Bruehl skewers superhero stardom in gentrifying Berlin
Ice surfers carve up Finland's frozen sea
Hong Kong dissidents back in court for marathon bail hearing
Maurice Benard celebrates birthday, and makes directorial debut