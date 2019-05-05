By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, is sinking into the ocean. Located on the island of Java, the city is sinking at a rate of 10 inches a year due to a number of reasons, just one of them associated with climate change. Widodo presented a preliminary relocation study to the National Development Planning Agency, also called Bappenas, during a cabinet meeting Monday (April 29), according to The Jakarta Post. "In Java, the population is 57 percent of the total for Indonesia, or more than 140 million people, to the point that the ability to support this, whether in terms of the environment, water or traffic in the future, will no longer be possible so I decided to move outside Java," Widodo told local media, as It needs to be noted that Indonesia held its presidential election on April 17, and according to private polls, Widodo is the winner, though his opponent, Prabowo Subianto, has not conceded. The official results of the election are to be announced on May 22, Jakarta is home to some 30 million people and is also one of the world's fastest sinking cities due to excessive groundwater extraction ADEK BERRY, AFP/File The reason behind Jakarta's sinking Jakarta topped the list that also included London, UK, and Houston, Texas. Jakarta is sinking at the rate of 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) a year. Today, about 40 percent of the city already lies below sea level, and in coastal districts, the sinking has been as much as 4.27 meters (14 feet) in recent years. The Christian Aid report did point out that rising sea levels, caused by climate change were an important driver of coastal flooding and the eventual inundation of the city, However, there are other factors involved that could also apply to other cities on the report's list. A car tries to drive through Jakarta's flooded streets, Indonesia, January 17, 2013. VOA Indonesian Service Jakarta’s fundamental problem Jakarta is located on the northwest coast of Java, the most populated island in the world. Java has a population of 141 million, and if you include the surrounding islands, 145 million people. Almost 57 percent of Indonesia's population lives on Java. Jakarta and it's metro area has a population of over 10 million people, cramped together in an area about 6,392 square kilometers (2,468 square miles). Jakarta is predicted to reach While Jakarta is, indeed, a victim of climate change, it is an even bigger victim of its own policies, or perhaps, a lack of good government policies. The city's growing population is putting a great deal of stress on its infrastructure. Traffic congestion keeps the air hazy with pollution from vehicle exhaust, and over half the population does not have access to piped, clean water. Jakarta's toxic skies have been stuck at unhealthy levels for weeks despite drastic efforts to cut down on congestion BAY ISMOYO, AFP Jakarta's buildings span distinct historical and cultural periods. Architectural styles reflect Malay, Javanese, Arabic, Chinese and Dutch influences. But after independence, the process of nation-building in Indonesia and demolishing the memory of colonialism was as important as the symbolic building of arterials, monuments, and government buildings. By the early 1960s, Jakarta was taking on the trapping of the modern world with a building boom that has continued into the 21st century. There are now 88 skyscrapers in the capital city that reach or exceed 150 meters (490 feet), putting Jakarta at the top 10 of world rankings. Jakarta has more buildings taller than 500 feet (150 meters) than any other Southeast Asia or southern hemisphere cities. The Gama Tower, soaring 310 meters (1,017 feet), is the tallest building in Jakarta. These tall buildings are literally sinking into the ground, as evidenced by some of the Presentasi Asahi Research Finding 2014 Jakarta's water problem A large city or metropolitan area needs a lot of water - not only for drinking, cooking, and other personal uses but for industry. Jakarta is no different than say, New York City, another high-population area. However, where New York has been bringing water into the city through massive aqueducts and pipes, Jakarta has not done this. Jakarta's problem is its own citizens. For years, residents and industries have been draining the city's aquifers, often illegally, to the point that the land is now collapsing. "And despite rains and the rivers, incoming water does not replenish the soils, as over 97 percent of Jakarta is covered in impermeable asphalt and concrete. The resulting subsidence of the soils is exacerbated by a lack of sediment being brought downstream by rivers, which normally offsets some of the anthropogenic water extraction," according to the Christian Aid report. A boy baths in the polluted river under a railroad bridge in North Jakarta slum area. Jonathan McIntosh With the soil on which the city is built subsiding, and much of the city now below sea level, the rivers sometimes flow upstream due to the deformation of the land. You would think that if people stopped pumping groundwater, the sinking of the land would stop, but even this won't work now. “This has been happening for so long, that when you remove water from the ground the porous structure collapses,” says University of Oregon earth scientist Estelle Chaussard, who’s studied land subsidence in Jakarta. “The problem is that a large amount of this subsidence, and this decrease in porous storage of the aquifer, is irreversible.” Coastal flooding around the world is predicted to get worse as time goes on, it's just that in Jakarta, it is happening at an accelerated pace. Those people who can afford to move will find a safer location to live, either off the island or someplace in the interior. But for those left behind, there will be death from the flooding waters, and if some are lucky to survive the flooding, they will have to contend with raw sewage, disease and lack of health care. 