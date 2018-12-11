Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIndonesia's Aceh whips men for sharia-banned gambling

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

A group of men caught gambling were publicly whipped in Indonesia's conservative Muslim province of Aceh on Tuesday as a crowd of onlookers cheered.

The half dozen men were arrested this year at an internet cafe for online gambling -- an offence under Islamic law -- earning them between seven and 11 strokes each from a rattan cane.

At least one of the men winced in pain as a masked sharia officer lashed his back outside a mosque in East Aceh district.

Dozens in the crowd jeered and called for the men to be whipped harder.

"They have violated the Qanun Jinayah (Islamic law) by being involved in gambling," Muliana, head of the general crime unit at the local prosecutors' office, told AFP.

Public flogging is a common punishment in Aceh for a range of offences including gambling, drinking alcohol, and having gay sex or relations outside of marriage.

Located at the northern tip of Sumatra island, it is the only province in the world's largest Muslim-majority country that imposes Islamic law.

Aceh adopted sharia after it was granted special autonomy in 2001, an attempt by the central government to quell a long-running separatist insurgency.

Rights groups slam public caning as cruel, and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has called for it to end.

But the practice has wide support among Aceh's mostly Muslim population -- around 98 percent of its five million residents practise Islam.

Earlier this year, Aceh said that flogging would be carried out behind prison walls in future, but some local governments have continued public whippings.

More about Indonesia, Religion, Crime, Gambling
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Fighting climate change in the shadow of Mount Everest
Macron unveils new measures in bid to end 'yellow vest' revolt
Google 'must scrap censored Chinese search plans': NGOs
Apple phones still sold in China despite ban
Great snakes! Indonesians wrestle with giant python
Congo elections: Calm before the storm?
Space technology enables positioning without GPS
The Conways: Washington power couple divided over Trump
'Yellow vests' denounce Macron speech as 'charade'
Volkswagen may use US Ford plants to build electric vehicles