Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIndonesia police seize meth worth $82 million, arrest 17

Listen | Print
By AFP     47 mins ago in World

Indonesian police said Wednesday they have smashed a drug smuggling ring that moved 2.5 tons of methamphetamine into the country from Afghanistan, a haul worth about $82 million.

One Indonesian suspect was shot dead while 17 others including a Nigerian were arrested during a series of police raids in Sumatra's Aceh province and the capital Jakarta in recent weeks, they said.

Some of the meth had been placed inside food containers and then hidden in boats or lockers on land.

The haul was displayed in piles at a Jakarta press briefing Wednesday.

Some of the suspects who were arrested are already in prison on drugs offences including a number condemned to die for trafficking under Indonesia's tough drug laws, police said, without giving details.

The incarcerated suspects were key players in the drugs ring from behind bars, they added.

The Southeast Asian archipelago has become a key destination and transit point for international drug trafficking.

In 2018, Indonesian police said two separate busts resulted in the seizure of about three tons of methamphetamine coming from Taiwan.

This month, 13 members of a trafficking ring, including three Iranians and a Pakistani, were sentenced to die for smuggling 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of methamphetamine into Indonesia.

Several foreign and Indonesian nationals have been executed by firing squad in recent years for drug trafficking, including Australians Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran in 2015.

The pair were the accused ringleaders of the Bali Nine heroin gang.

More about Indonesia, Nigeria, Crime, Drugs
More news from
Latest News
Top News
European Parliament closes Brexit saga with trade deal vote
Iran audio leak sought to sow 'discord' amid nuclear talks: president
India Covid patients flock to makeshift tent for lifesaving oxygen
Brad Benedict opens up about 'The Oval' Season 2 on BET Special
Kenny Loggins talks Record Store Day exclusive vinyl, new single Special
Samsung heirs to pay billions in tax, donate Monet, Picasso works
US Navy fired warning shots on Iran boats in Gulf: Pentagon
Adam Jacobs of 'Aladdin' talks 'Behind the Curtain' docu-concert Special
Brock O'Hurn talks about 'The Resort' horror film, and success Special
Assessing why COVID-19 can cause silent hypoxia