Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIndian airline fires pilots over mid-air row

Listen | Print
By AFP     8 hours ago in Travel

An Indian airline said Tuesday it had fired two pilots after reports they fought and both briefly left the cockpit unmanned during a New Year's Day flight from London to Mumbai.

Jet Airways took the step after investigating allegations that a male pilot slapped his female colleague during a heated argument when the plane was mid-air carrying 324 passengers.

The quarrel reportedly led the female pilot to leave the cockpit in tears and she had to be persuaded to go back in by cabin crew.

At one point the male pilot also left the cockpit, leaving the controls briefly unattended, according to local media reports.

"Consequent to the review of the events... Jet Airways has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect," Jet said in a statement.

The two pilots were grounded last week over the altercation, which Jet had described as a "misunderstanding" that was "quickly resolved amicably".

The flight departed London around 1000 GMT on Monday and arrived in India's financial capital on schedule around nine hours later at midnight local time.

More about India, Aviation
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Boos show risk of Trump's base-first strategy
Startup says China leads many areas of AI development
Canadian ex-Afghan captive still jailed, hearing delayed
Bitcoin market turns bearish as China plans 'orderly exit'
Cardano cryptocoin platform to authenticate academic credentials
Canada eyes potential wave of Salvadoran migrants from US
U.S. spy satellite lost after SpaceX launch — What happened?
Canadian fintech services ignored by older banking users
French star Deneuve defends men's 'right' to chat up women
Snow traps 13,000 tourists at Swiss Alpine resort Zermatt