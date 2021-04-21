By By Karen Graham 23 mins ago in World New Delhi - In India, medical oxygen is scarce. Hospitals are understaffed and overflowing. Intensive care units are full. And on Tuesday, the country reported 295,041 new cases, up from around 273,000 on Monday, with no sign the coronavirus surge is abating. At one hospital in Nashik, a city in western India, at least 22 patients on ventilators died after an oxygen supply tank ruptured, leaving the critically ill patients gasping for breath. Suraj Mandhare, a senior district official, said a faulty valve caused the oxygen to leak. Delhi was placed in lock-down on Monday for a week, and Maharashtra state, the center of the surge and home to the financial capital, Mumbai, further tightened restrictions on shops and home deliveries on Tuesday, reports India has recorded over 15 million coronavirus cases and is second only to the United States. With more than 180,000 deaths, it ranks fourth in the world. Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, described the surge in coronavirus cases on Tuesday as “like being hit by a storm." A police officer at a checkpoint during a previous weekend lockdown in New Delhi Sajjad HUSSAIN, AFP What is behind the surge in India? With the staggering numbers of new cases reported daily over the past few weeks, scientists in India are now trying to pinpoint what is behind Surges in the coronavirus are also being seen in Brazil and the United States, but the surge of cases in India are now some of the highest ever recorded for any country and are not far off a peak of 300,000 cases seen in the United States on January 2, 2021. Looking deeper into India's surging cases, we find that back in February, the country seemed to have the virus under control, with daily cases running about 10,000 a day. This is considered low for a country of 1.3 billion people. "The second wave has made the last one look like a ripple in a bathtub,” says Zarir Udwadia, a clinician-researcher in pulmonary medicine at P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai, who spoke to People scramble to board a bus in New Delhi to head to their hometowns as a week-long lockdown comes into effect in the Indian capital due to a spike in coronavirus cases Sajjad HUSSAIN, AFP During previous global surges in the virus - India was able to prevent a collapse in its health system through a harsh lock-down. But the surges are now everyday occurrences in the vast country, the Another potential reason behind the surge is that Prime Minister Modi has eased the initial lock-downs too quickly. Modi has resisted suggestions that nationwide measures should be reintroduced has attracted fire for holding rallies without proper social distancing. Hindu festivals have also been allowed to go ahead, most notably the massive Kumbh Mela gathering in Haridwar which has attracted as many as 25 million people since January - with most COVID-19 restrictions being ignored. Then there are the variants - The UK's B.1.1.7 variant is running rampant across the country, however, a new and potentially concerning variant first identified in India late last year, known as B.1.617, has become dominant in the state of Maharashtra. The B.1.517 variant is very concerning because it has two mutations that have been linked to increased transmissibility and an ability to evade immune protection. This variant has now been detected in at least 20 other countries. However, Srinath Reddy, an epidemiologist, and head of the Public Health Foundation of India in New Delhi argues that people letting their guards down is a bigger driver. “The pandemic resurfaced in a fully open society where people were mixing and moving and traveling,” he says. This variant has now been detected in at least 20 other countries.However, Srinath Reddy, an epidemiologist, and head of the Public Health Foundation of India in New Delhi argues that people letting their guards down is a bigger driver. "The pandemic resurfaced in a fully open society where people were mixing and moving and traveling," he says.