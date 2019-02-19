Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIndia says suicide attack mastermind killed

Listen | Print
By AFP     33 mins ago in World

India's army said Tuesday it had killed the mastermind of a major suicide bomb attack in Kashmir which it blamed on Pakistan, as calls grew for reprisals over the deaths of more than 40 paramilitaries and soldiers.

Indian forces have staged operations since Thursday's attack while anti-Pakistan and anti-Kashmir sentiment has spread across the country, fuelled by social media including widely shared false news reports.

Three militants from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group, which claimed responsibility for the suicide attack, were killed in a gunbattle that lasted much of Monday, Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon told a press conference in Srinagar.

Two of the militants were Pakistanis, including the group's "chief operations commander" in Kashmir, the army general said.

Dhillon said the attack had been "masterminded" by Pakistan, and specifically its powerful Inter-Services Intelligence branch.

Pakistan, which banned the JeM in 2002, has denied any role in the attack.

The attack on a military convoy by an explosives-packed car was the deadliest assault on security personnel in Kashmir for three decades.

Hundreds of Indian soldiers on Monday raided a suspected militant hideout in a village close to the site of Thursday's attack.

Besides the three militants, the battle left four Indian soldiers, a policeman and a civilian dead.

Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan with both the nuclear-armed countries, which have fought three wars, claiming it in its entirety.

India accuses Pakistan of supporting JeM, one of a host of groups fighting the Indian presence in Kashmir. Islamabad denies the charge.

The deaths of the Indian security men have triggered nationwide anger.

Multiple attacks on Kashmiris have been reported, while arrests have been made for social media comments seen as supporting Pakistan or the militants.

Fliers were distributed in parts of New Delhi on Monday, urging "Hindu brothers" to maim and kill "Muslim traitors".

Fake videos and photos purportedly showing Thursday's attack have flooded social media. The Central Reserve Police Force, which was the target of the attack, urged caution over "fake pictures" on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces increased pressure to act as his Hindu nationalist government is expected to call a national election within weeks.

The government has already withdrawn trade privileges for Pakistan, ended police protection for four Kashmiri separatist leaders, and halted some cross-border services.

More about India, Unrest, Kashmir, Pakistan, Internet
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Bitcoin bounces back to over $3,900 in recovery mode
China aims to build an orbiting power station in space by 2025
'Kissing sailor' in iconic NY picture dies age 95
Ariana Grande breaks new streaming records with 'thank u, next'
Scotty McCreery tops the country charts with 'This Is It' single
Impact of being a night owl on the human brain
Op-Ed: Kids’ misery in Australian drought – Tragic UNICEF report
Jennifer Cella opens up about The Cover Girl Band Special
First private space probe on the moon to launch this week
Review: Andrew McMahon belts out 'Believe' by Cher at The Paramount Special