Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIndia's three-time prime minister Vajpayee dies aged 93

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Three-time Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has died, current leader Narendra Modi said Thursday of the ailing 93-year-old who had been hospitalised.

"Atal Ji's passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me," Modi said in a tweet Thursday, using a Hindi-language honorific.

"It was Atal Ji's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century."

Vajpayee had battled poor health for years but his condition deteriorated sharply in recent days.

The former premier was being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, where he was admitted nine weeks ago with health complications.

"Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated over the last 36 hours and he was put on life support systems. Despite the best efforts, we have lost him today," AIIMS said in a statement.

"We join the nation in deeply mourning this great loss."

His waning health sparked a flurry of visits from top dignitaries Thursday, including Modi and senior cabinet ministers.

Vajpayee, a former journalist and poet-turned-politician, was credited with helping lay the foundations for the meteoric rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the right-wing political powerhouse that rules India today.

More about India, Politics, vajpayee
More news from
Latest News
Top News
La Liga moves into post-Ronaldo era as Atletico threaten Real, Barcelona
Italian bridge company under fire as rescuers toil for third day
War and Ebola: A double nightmare in eastern DR Congo
Iraq religious tourism squeezed by Iran sanctions
'The Voice of Rock' talks 'Classic Hits of Deep Purple Live' Tour Special
Olympic gold medalist Cody Miller talks vlogs, technology, fans Special
US newspapers hit back at Trump, defend free press
Russia calls it a 'space apparatus inspector' but is it a weapon?
Big deal for AI-powered longevity biotechnology
Economic damages from climate change have been underestimated