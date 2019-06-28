By By Karen Graham 35 mins ago in World Mumbai - India’s monsoon rains were below average for the fourth straight week, with the delay in the annual rains forcing farmers to delay planting of summer crops, raising concerns about major crop production and the impact on the nation’s economy. Rainfall has been scanty over the central and western parts of India for the fourth straight week. So far in 2019, the monsoon rains are about Agriculture makes up about 15 percent of a $2.5 trillion economy that is Asia’s third-biggest. As it is, the country's economy has grown at its slowest in more than four years over the January-March quarter, and India is not in a good position to take a hit from a poor monsoon season. Farmers have planted 14.7 million hectares (36.33 million acres) with summer-sown crops, a 10 percent reduction from last year. Cotton was down at 2.7 million hectares versus 3.2 million hectares the prior year, while rice, a summer crop was little changed from the previous year at 2.7 million hectares, reports Corn planting was 1.1 million hectares against 1.2 million hectares, while other crop plantings, such as pulses, sugar cane and oilseeds like soybean were also down compared to last year. Almost half of India -- an area home to more than 500 million people -- is facing drought-like conditions because of deficient pre-monsoon rainfall Himanshu SHARMA, AFP The long-term impacts of poor monsoon rains India needs a good monsoon this year because, in 2018 a drought ravaged crops, killed livestock, emptied reservoirs, and drained water supplies to city dwellers and some industries. The agricultural sector includes more than just the farmers - Companies selling every7thing from seeds to tractors and fertilizers to companies selling consumer goods to farmers will be affected. The seasonal monsoon rains are also critical to farmers that use irrigation and to people that depend on drinking water stored in reservoirs. “Sowing has already been delayed by three weeks. If the monsoon doesn’t revive in two, three weeks, then the entire season could be wiped out,” said Harish Galipelli, head of commodities and currencies at Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities in Mumbai. India's main reservoirs are at 16 percent of capacity on Friday, compared to 18 percent last year. The latest reservoir levels are lower than the last 10 years’ average of 19 percent. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall deficit in the eastern part of Madhya Pradesh is about 69 percent. For farmers in the U.S. Midwest, it was too much rainfall that kept them from planting summer crops on time this year, while in India, it was just the opposite - a lack of needed rains brought by the yearly monsoon that was to start on June 1. 