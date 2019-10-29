Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIndia's IndiGo makes $33bn mega-order of Airbus planes

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Business

Indian airline IndiGo has placed an order for 300 A320neo family aircraft, Airbus said Tuesday, in one of its largest-ever orders from a single firm, worth over $33.2 billion at catalogue prices.

The leading Indian airline said the order would help it maintain its fast growth pace while helping it cut costs.

"The fuel-efficient A320neo family aircraft will allow IndiGo to maintain its strong focus on lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency with high standards of reliability," Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer of IndiGo, said in a statement.

IndiGo is already the largest operator of Airbus's latest-generation single-aisle model, which have become a top seller as they offer airlines considerable savings in fuel, one of their biggest costs.

The airline currently operates 97 of the planes. Including the 300 ordered on Tuesday, it has ordered a total of 730 of the medium-range models.

This latest IndiGo order includes a mix of the A320neo, the larger-capacity A321neo and the A321XLR, with a longer range.

"IndiGo has brilliantly demonstrated the relevance of the A320neo for leading low-cost operators, and the A321neo -- and now the A321XLR -- provide our operators with the logical next step in cost efficiency, passenger comfort and market coverage," said Airbus' chief commercial officer, Christian Scherer.

More about France, India, Aerospace, Airbus, Indigo
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Bursting at the seams: inside an IS prison in Syria
Nations pledge $9.8 billion to finance Green Climate Fund
Meet Mark Grossman: Adam Newman on 'The Young and The Restless' Special
Review: Adam Lambert amazing on 'Superpower' (Live Sessions) Special
Colombia's ex-rebels remove mines they left during war
Nirmal Purja: Nepali climber carving mountaineering history
The Imaginaries talk Brian Setzer Orchestra tour and future plans Special
Meet Nick Thoman: Olympic gold and silver medalist swimmer Special
Keith Hamilton Cobb talks 'American Moor' and love for acting Special
Q&A: How AI tech can make humans more emotionally intelligent Special