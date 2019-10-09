Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIndia confirms China summit, with just two days to go

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Politics

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Chinese President Xi Jinping for an "informal summit" later this week, New Delhi confirmed Wednesday, just 48 hours ahead of the meeting.

India had been preparing for the talks on Friday and Saturday but there had been speculation that they might be postponed because of differences over several issues.

These include Chinese unease over India's move in August to split the state of Jammu and Kashmir -- partially claimed by China -- into two and Indian military exercises in Arunachal Pradesh state, part of which is also claimed by Beijing.

India has also objected to Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, a global infrastructure programme that includes a major project through Pakistan-administered Kashmir, a territory claimed by New Delhi.

The Indian foreign ministry said that the talks in Chennai in southern India would "provide an opportunity for the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership".

More about India, China, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Maria Ellis to perform at The Cutting Room in New York City
Op-Ed: Syrian Kurds may open talks with Assad and the Russians
Chatting with Robert Scott Wilson of NBC's 'Days of Our Lives' Special
Executive producer talks about 'Adulting With Jane' comedy series Special
Republican-led probe finds Russia helped Trump in 2016
Review: Nina learns the truth about Sasha on 'General Hospital' Special
Rising sea levels poisoning living trees — creating ghost forests
PG&E to cut power to 800,000 customers due to fire danger
From Med's biggest nesting ground, turtles swim to uncertain future
Q&A: IBM opens up quantum computing to solve 'real problems' Special