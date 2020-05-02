By By Karen Graham 11 mins ago in World Brazil is facing an extreme surge in COVID-19 cases - with over 91,000 confirmed cases and at least 6,300 deaths from the virus. The country is also going through a political crisis that is hampering Brazil's response to COVID-19. Dr. Natalia Pasternak Taschner, a medical researcher at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences in Sao Paulo says the number of cases could be as much as five times higher due to a lack of effective testing, especially in rural areas. "ICUs are breaking, the system is collapsing," Dr. Taschner said in a phone interview, reports Healthcare workers in protective clothing transport the body of a COVID-19 victim outside Joao Lucio Hospital in Manaus, Brazil, on April 21, 2020 MICHAEL DANTAS, AFP Open borders and little government control Brazil's borders currently remain open, spawning fears from neighboring countries that the virus could easily spread. There are no government curfews except for those ordered by the states, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro continues to downplay the seriousness of the disease. Earlier this week, when asked about the And while supply challenges for personal protective equipment, overwhelmed hospitals, and a lack of testing capacity are not unique for large, developed nations, Brazil's growing political crisis on top of those challenges presented by the coronavirus are crippling the country. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (pictured April 24, 2020) sacked the previous head of the federal police, a controversial decision led popular justice minister Sergio Moro to resign in protest EVARISTO SA, AFP/File Not only has Bolsanero downplayed the COVID-19 crisis, going so far as to call it a "little flu," he has also encouraged protesters who pushed against lockdown measures put in place by 25 out of the country's 27 governors. Urging Brazilians to ignore "the hysteria," and get back to work, Bolsonaro has said Latin America's most populous country must "face the virus like a man, damn it, not like a little boy." "Bolsonaro remains one of the last standing deniers of the risk posed by the pandemic," said Jimena Blanco, a political risk analyst from consultancy Verisk Maplecroft. "With the president denying the threat of the pandemic, you get a lot of people defying lockdown measures." Will Democracy hold out to win? Like President Donald Trump in the United States, who also downplayed the coronavirus threat and relies on family members as political confidants, Bolsanero is doing the same thing. Only this time, it's different. "This is the most serious crisis the Bolsonaro government has faced," said political scientist Oliver Stuenkel from the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university in Sao Paulo. "It's hard to imagine a worse scenario. The country is walking toward the abyss." Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said restarting his country's economy amid the coronavirus outbreak "is a risk that I will take" EVARISTO SA, AFP Sergio Davila, the editor in chief of the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, told The New Yorker that the country's other branches of government are working as they are supposed to, defying the Executive branch and standing up to Bolsonero, according to "The Supreme Court is doing its job. The Congress is doing its job. It is turning down a lot of exotic propositions from the executive," he said. "The Supreme Court is doing the same. It is knocking down executive orders that are not democratic, such as the one I mentioned about overturning the power of the states. So the system of checks and balances is working." Davilla added, "But you have to know that Brazil is a relatively new democracy, not like the United States. It's under stress, but it is doing well so far. So I am optimistic. The press is doing a great job as well." Brazil has passed China , where the disease was first reported late last year, with 91,589 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,329 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins data. "The Supreme Court is doing the same. It is knocking down executive orders that are not democratic, such as the one I mentioned about overturning the power of the states. So the system of checks and balances is working."Davilla added, "But you have to know that Brazil is a relatively new democracy, not like the United States. It's under stress, but it is doing well so far. So I am optimistic. The press is doing a great job as well."