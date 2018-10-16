Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIMF to reopen office in Argentina

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The International Monetary Fund said Monday it has decided to reopen an office in Argentina, six years after leaving.

The decision came days after Buenos Aires reached a deal with the IMF on the money supply, interest rates and an exchange rate framework.

In exchange for these measures, the Fund agreed to speed up payment of a $50 billion loan granted in June to Latin America's third-largest economy, now in another economic crisis.

Economist Trevor Alleyne, an IMF staffer since 1992, will be the Fund's representative in Buenos Aires.

He has overseen IMF missions in countries such as Nigeria, Zambia, Jamaica, Peru, Venezuela and Ecuador.

More about Argentina, Imf
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Derren Brown returns with fantastic Netflix special 'Sacrifice' Special
Saudi considers admitting Khashoggi died in botched op: reports
Op-Ed: Bitcoin may not be a safe haven but seems to be in recovery mode
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer: family
Brexit clouds on horizon for Holyhead's lifeline port
Where to buy pot in Canada may be limited on October 17
Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under
Leading browser privacy tool 'doesn't do anything'
Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insects
Facebook will now allow verified cannabis and marijuana searches