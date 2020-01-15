Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageICJ ruling on urgent measures in Rohingya case on Jan 23: Gambia

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The UN's top court will deliver its decision next week on whether emergency measures should be imposed on Myanmar over alleged genocide against its Rohingya Muslims, the Gambian government tweeted Wednesday.

In a shock move, Myanmar's civilian leader and Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi travelled to The Hague last month to defend the bloody 2017 crackdown by her nation's army against the Rohingya.

Some 740,000 fled over the border into Bangladesh, carrying accounts of widespread rape, arson and mass killings, in violence UN investigators said amounted to genocide.

The Gambian Ministry of Justice announced on Twitter early Wednesday the ICJ would deliver its decision on emergency measures on Thursday 23 January.

The West African nation had brought a case against Buddhist-majority Myanmar to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) with the backing of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation, Canada and the Netherlands.

At the December hearing, the Gambia alleged Myanmar had breached the 1948 UN Genocide Convention.

It also said there was a "serious and imminent risk of genocide recurring" and called for emergency measures to prevent Myanmar from committing any further atrocities or erasing any evidence.

It is not clear how specific the emergency measures would be, but enforcing them would likely prove difficult.

Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh
Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh
Gal ROMA, AFP

If the court rules in the Gambia's favour, this would be just the first step in a case likely to take years.

An estimated 600,000 Rohingya still live in Myanmar's western Rakhine state in what Amnesty International has branded "apartheid" conditions.

Suu Kyi admitted the army may have used excessive force against the Rohingya, but said the case was based on "misleading and incomplete" claims, calling for it to be dropped.

The 74-year-old, once regarded as a rights icon in the West, also said the case risked reigniting the crisis.

ICJ judges have only once before ruled that genocide was committed, in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia.

Suu Kyi's defence of the generals was widely condemned in the West but proved popular at home with a public largely unsympathetic to the plight of the Rohingya.

Myanmar insists its own investigations will ensure accountability for any human rights violations but critics deride the domestic panels as toothless and partial.

Myanmar also faces other legal challenges over the Rohingya, including a probe by the International Criminal Court -- a separate war crimes tribunal -- and a lawsuit in Argentina which notably alleges Suu Kyi's complicity.

burs-rs/dhc/qan

More about Myanmar, Genocide, rohingya, Gambia, ICJ
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Sharon Case melts hearts with breast cancer storyline on the Y&R Special
Op-Ed: Australia's new subs — News, not news, and embarrassing babble
Cameron Mathison talks 'Home and Family,' health, family and fans Special
Ocean warming is continuing at record-setting speed
Scientists want to know why Thwaites Glacier is melting so fast
Madonna brings her 'Madame X' European Tour to Lisbon, Portugal
As Iran missiles battered Iraq base, US lost eyes in sky
Catching up with Jeff Timmons: Plans for 2020, tour, digital age Special
Taiwan 'already independent', president warns China
Hong Kong protest shoppers show their true colours