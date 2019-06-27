Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIceland will skip whaling this year: company

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

No whales will be harpooned off the waters around Iceland this year, as the island nation's two whaling companies have decided to abandon the summer whaling season for the first time in 17 years.

After considering whaling with only one boat in late June or early July, IP-Utgerd, which specialises in hunting minke whales, announced Thursday it would abandon the summer season altogether.

Due to an extension of a no-fishing coastal zone, the boats would "have to go further offshore to hunt minke whales," making it more expensive, the company's general manager Gunnar Bergmann Jonsson told AFP, adding that the company would instead focus on sea cucumbers.

Iceland's only other whaling company Hvalur, which hunts larger fin whales, announced in early June that it was giving up on the 2019 season due to a lack of time to prepare its fleet.

According to local press reports, hunting permits, issued by the Icelandic government, came late this year.

Kristjan Loftsson, CEO of Hvalur, also pointed to difficulties in selling whale meat on the Japanese market, according to Icelandic broadcaster RUV.

The 2019 season will be the first time since 2002 that no whales will be harpooned in Iceland's waters, after the country decided to resume whaling in 2003 in opposition to the International Whaling Commission's (IWC) 1986 moratorium.

In 2018, 145 fin whales and six minke whales were harpooned.

Icelandic authorities have set the annual quota for fin whales at 209 and for Minke whales at 217 until 2023.

More about Iceland, Whaling
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Hong Kong tycoon, 22, drops $117 million on luxury home
NATO demands Russia destroy all its 9k729 cruise missiles
Sweltering Europe braces for peak of record heatwave
Europe powerless as Iran nuclear deal unravels
Ford cutting 12,000 jobs in Europe in restructuring effort
Review: Adam Lambert will melt your heart with sultry 'Comin in Hot' Special
Salvadoran family's dangerous trek ended just shy of their dream
Migrants, homeless seek shelter in sizzling France
Russia releases first whales held in 'jail'
Uber Eats delivers from restaurants with poor hygiene ratings