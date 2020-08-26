Hurricane Laura – A dangerous ‘giant tornado’, landfall tonight

Hurricane Laura is seen as a truly exceptional, huge threat to the coast and surrounding states. Emergency services are on standby across the entire South. Unusually strong levels of warning have been given, but it seems some people are staying put. The level of risk to life and property is considered extreme.
The coverage of Laura is unambiguous enough
. This hurricane is considered super-dangerous, and has recently upgraded itself to a Category 4 storm. According to the National Hurricane Center, it’s packing 140mph winds and residents in the hurricane path are strongly advised to leave, ASAP. Some commentators are referring to Laura as a “giant tornado”.
The hurricane is about the size of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama combined. Authorities are on high alert in Texas and Arkansas as well as the immediately threatened coastal states. The track for Laura in its landfall stage looks somewhat like Katrina, on the 15th anniversary of the highly destructive 2005 hurricane. The problem is that Katrina was a Category 3 storm; Laura is a Category 4.
A 6m (20ft) tidal surge is coming with Laura. The surge has been called “un-survivable” by some coverage
, and is threatening deep penetration into waterways. The military are even moving big B52 bombers out of the hurricane’s path.
Flooding and severe loss of essential services are strong possibilities. Emergency services trying to manage the pandemic and with obvious mobility problems are likely to be hit hard. Power and similar essentials could be seriously damaged, perhaps for weeks. Roads and coastal infrastructure are at serious risk.
In Texas, refineries are also at risk
. Damage to those refineries could impact the nation if the refineries are shut down. Residents are advised to closely monitor emergency services media for news and support services information.