Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHurricane Genevieve loses strength off Mexico

Listen | Print
By AFP     44 mins ago in World

Hurricane Genevieve weakened Wednesday to a Category 1 storm off Mexico's Baja California peninsula, US forecasters said, after bringing rain and high waves to the country's northwest coast.

On Tuesday two people, including a lifeguard, drowned in the resort of Los Cabos after a teenager ignored warning flags and was swept away, Mexican authorities said.

The storm, which turned into a Category 4 on Tuesday, was expected to skirt Baja California without making landfall, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Genevieve's maximum sustained winds had eased to 150 kilometers (90 miles) per hour, it said, downgrading it to the weakest of five categories on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

But strong winds, heavy rains and "life-threatening flooding" were still a danger, the center warned.

The storm, located about 170 kilometers from Baja California's southern tip, was expected to pass just west of the peninsula while gradually weakening, it said.

More about Mexico, Weather, Hurricane
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: There’s so much to lose in the 2020 US election
Review: Footwear brings digital entertainment to life thanks to DropLabs Special
Beyond batteries: Scientists build methanol-powered beetle bot
Turkey won't yield to 'pirates' in eastern Med: Erdogan
Review: Ronn Moss beautifully updates 'Baby Come Back' rock classic Special
Trump wanted to 'swap' Puerto Rico for Greenland: ex-official
Mali coup leaves ex-colonial power France in a bind
Thousands of Taiwan government email accounts 'hacked by China'
Heatwave, wildfires, power loss — California declares emergency
Dr. Criniti talks 'The Survival of The Richest' book, lockdown Special