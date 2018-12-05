Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gave the green light Wednesday for the merger of hundreds of pro-government media outlets, despite criticism this will give him almost "complete control" of the country's media.

Last week, some 500 pro-government media outlets were "donated" by their owners to a foundation set up in August and headed by a loyal ally of Orban.

On Wednesday, the prime minister signed a decree classifying the merger as being of "national strategic significance in the public interest".

In doing so, he blocked any possibility for competition or media authorities to challenge the move.

The new conglomerate -- named the Central European Press and Media Foundation (CEPMF) -- comprises national and regional newspapers, websites, television and radio stations that were previously owned by a raft of government-linked figures.

Since coming to power in 2010, Orban has turned Hungary's public media into a government propaganda organ while his allies have steadily bought up swathes of the private media sector, benefiting from lucrative state advertising revenue, critics say.

The new merger brings these private companies under one umbrella group where they can come under "complete central control," according to Gabor Polyak, an analyst with Mertek Media Monitor.