Hungarian public broadcaster becomes focus of wave of protests

The headquarters of Hungary's public broadcaster became the focus of a wave of anti-government protests Monday, with the opposition galvanised by the reaction to a controversial new labour law and more demonstrations expected in the evening.

Two opposition MPs broadcast footage of themselves being thrown out of the MTVA offices in Budapest during the morning, after they asked for access to studios to read out a petition against the government and what they call its "slave" labour law.

MTVA security guards forcibly ejected independent MPs Akos Hadhazy and Bernadett Szel, sparking much criticism online.

Visibly shocked by their treatment, the two MPs immediately filed a complaint with police stationed in front of the building.

They said that as MPs they had a right to be on the premises of a public establishment and to airtime on the public broadcaster.

"This is not a private television station for Fidesz," the party of right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, "but the television of the Hungarian people, financed by the people's taxes," said the MPs, who streamed the altercation live on Facebook.

Riot police sprayed tear gas at demonstrators outside parliament in Budapest during this protest on December 14 PETER KOHALMI, AFP/File

An anti-government protest on Sunday evening drew 15,000 people, after which Szel and Hadhazy went to the MTVA building among a group of a dozen lawmakers.

The petition they wanted to be broadcast includes a demand to overturn a controversial labour law.

The legislation relaxes restrictions on overtime work. It has sparked almost daily protests -- backed by the opposition -- since it was adopted on Wednesday.

The petition also demands the annulment of another controversial law adopted on the same day, which paves the way for new "administrative courts" to oversee cases concerning matters such as public procurement or electoral disputes.

Justice Minister Laszlo Trocsanyi, a close Orban ally, would oversee the courts. That has prompted warnings the premier could have near-total political influence over the judicial system.

The petition also calls for more independence and objectivity in Hungarian public media, which the opposition derides as "government mouthpieces". It demands that Hungary join an EU public prosecutor's office, a move the government has rejected.

- Fresh protests expected -

After the TV station refused to broadcast the petition on Sunday evening, some protestors threw smoke bombs at police, who responded with tear gas.

Protests in the past week have been the most violent in Hungary for over a decade with dozens arrested and at least 14 police injured PETER KOHALMI, AFP

On Monday morning, about ten MPs from various opposition parties said they had managed to evade MTVA's security guards and were still inside the building, pressing staff to read out the petition.

Hadhazy announced that another demonstration would take place at 18:00 local time (17:00 GMT) in front of the MTVA building under the slogan: "If they throw us out the door, we'll come back in through the window".

The wave of anti-government protests in recent days has seen opposition parties from across the spectrum joining forces against Orban's government in a way not seen in recent years in Hungary.

Unions have also backed the demonstrations against the reforms, which hike the annual overtime hours that employers can demand from 250 to 400 hours and allow payment to be delayed by up to three years.

The government says the changes are needed by employers short of manpower and will benefit those wanting to work extra hours.

Over the weekend protestors also gathered in other parts of the country. In the third-biggest city Szeged the socialist mayor has called on businesses not to comply with the new overtime law.