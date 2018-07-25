Hundreds of mourners gathered in eastern Bosnia on Wednesday for the funeral of Hatidza Mehmedovic, a woman who lost her family in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre and became a leading figure in the fight to remember the 8,000 Bosnian Muslims killed.

Mehmedovic, who founded the 'Mothers of Srebrenica' advocacy group, died Sunday after a long illness. She was 65.

Mourners, including many other women from Srebrenica whose loved ones were killed in the 1995 massacre, attended prayers in front of a mosque in the eastern Bosnian town. Men later buried Mehmedovic in her nearby village of Suceska.

"She fought for innocent children never to be killed anywhere after the Srebrenica genocide," said local mufti Vahid Fazlovic.

Mehmedovic's two sons -- aged 18 and 21 at the time of the massacre, husband and a brother were killed in Srebrenica in July 1995 when Bosnian Serbs executed some 8,000 Muslim men and boys.

The massacre, considered the worst atrocity in Europe since the end of World War II, was deemed a genocide by international courts.

Shortly after the 1992-1995 inter-ethnic war in Bosnia that claimed 100,000 lives, Mehmedovic returned to the town and founded an association of Srebrenica mothers.

She led a fight to find the remains of victims scattered in dozens of mass graves after the atrocity and pushed to see the culprits punished.

Wartime political and military Bosnian Serb leaders, Radovan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic respectively, were later found guilty by a UN war crimes court, notably for the genocide in Srebrenica, and sentenced to harsh jail terms.

American actress Angelina Jolie, who met Mehmedovic in 2014 at the memorial centre in Srebrenica, saluted her as an "exceptional" woman in a tribute penned after her death.

"For 23 years she was a tireless seeker of truth and justice," Jolie wrote in an article published by CNN.

Fatima Smajlovic, 54, whose husband was also killed in the massacre, said she came to say farewell "to our sister and the mother of all of our children."

"She represented us, she explained to the world what had happened, she sought the truth for her children and for all the children" of Srebrenica, Smajlovic said.