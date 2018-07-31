Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHundreds evacuated from Paris metro after power cut

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Travel

Hundreds of commuters and holidaymakers were evacuated from one of Paris' busiest metro lines on Tuesday evening after a power failure halted the driverless trains.

The failure happened at around 20:10 (1810 GMT) between two stations on Line 1 in the French capital's upmarket Marais district, a spokesman for the operator RATP said.

Traffic didn't fully resume until 23:30.

Passengers needed to be evacuated from at least eight trains, with many walking to the nearest station in the dark along the tracks.

The fire service said five people were treated for heat exhaustion after being stuck underground as France is experiencing a weeks-long heatwave.

The incident on Line 1 -- which serves some of Paris' most popular landmarks including the Louvre, the Tuileries garden and the Champs-Elysees -- comes after tens of thousands of people were stranded at a train station in the capital following an electrical fire over the weekend.

More about France, Paris, Metro
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Venezuela's Maduro will fall, says Colombia's Santos
Tesla looking to build Gigafactory in Germany or the Netherlands
Can intelligent chatbots improve healthcare? Q&A Special
Italian boat accused of breaking law by taking migrants to Libya
Spain struggles with spike in migrant arrivals
Venezuela's president admits economy has failed
Binance crypto exchange buys Trusted Wallet
Review: 'Cage to Rattle' by rock group Daughtry will melt your heart Special
Venezuelan capital hit by 80 percent power cut: government
Safe Schools For Alex established in memory of Parkland victim