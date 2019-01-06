Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageΤhree dead during cold snap in Greece

Listen | Print
By AFP     45 mins ago in World

Three people have died in Greece as stormy weather and freezing temperatures gripped most of the country, officials said Sunday.

The bodies of two elderly men were found Sunday, two days after their car was swept away by flood waters near Athens, the fire department said.

A day earlier, rescue crews had found a 66-year-old woman dead inside the same car in the rural area of Keratea.

Greece is battling a prolonged cold snap that has seen temperatures fall to below -18 Celsius (-0.4 Fahrenheit) in some areas and covered parts of the country in snow.

Thessaloniki is one of the Greek cities hit by heavy snow
Thessaloniki is one of the Greek cities hit by heavy snow
Sakis MITROLIDIS, AFP

The rescue services have received dozens of calls-outs to help people trapped in their cars or homes by heavy snowfall.

On Saturday, firefighters rescued a pair of French hikers stranded in a forest on the island of Lesbos.

The poor weather has also disrupted travel, forcing highway closures and coastal ferry and intercity train cancellations.

On Friday, a Ryanair flight bound for Thessaloniki was rerouted to Timisoara, Romania, because of poor visibility.

More about Greece, Weather, Accident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Korn frontman and Criss Angel will haunt you with new music video Special
Jess Walton returns to hit CBS drama 'The Young and The Restless'
CES to debut ultrasonic wireless power
January 6 is the worst day for accidents and fatalities
Issy Simpson to compete on 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'
California's largest utility considering filing for bankruptcy
Review: Chris Brown releases irresistible 'Undecided' single, music video Special
CES 2019 — Preview of some of the expo's hottest new gadgets
How the stock market signals whether Trump will stay or go Special
Review: John Oates puts New York fans into a time warp with intimate show Special