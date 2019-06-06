Houthis claim to have taken 20 military sites in Saudi Arabia

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in World The Houthis in Yemen have claimed that its forces crossed the border into southern Saudi Arabia taking control of more than twenty positions. Saudi Arabia is leading a military coalition against the Houthis to try and restore the previous government. Saudis said to have suffered many casualties Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sarei said that the military sites in the southwestern Najran province were carried out in a surprise offensive carried out over the last three days. Sarei claimed that more than 200 personnel affiliated with the Saudi-led coalition at war with the Houthis had been killed or wounded and many others were captured along with large quantities of military equipment. Sarei said that the Houthis had extensive video from the operation that they intend to broadcast later. The Houthi claims could not be independently confirmed as there was no comment so far from the Saudi-led coalition or the Saudis Houthi-run television reported on Wednesday on the attacks. Najran is adjacent to the Yemen Saudi border. Conflict started way back in 2014 Houthis from the north alongside forces loyal to former president Ali Saleh seized much of the country including the capital Sanaa. In March 2015 a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE launched a huge air campaign in order to reinstate the previous government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour. Tens of thousands have been killed since and many children starved to death. As many as 85,000 children in Yemen may have starved to death in the past three years during its brutal war, an aid group reported on Wednesday according The Saudi-led bombings have often struck civilian targets even hospitals leading to numerous civilian deaths. Sp far peace talks designed to end the conflict have not been successful. The Houthis have also launched armed drone attacks into Saudi territory. Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sarei said that the military sites in the southwestern Najran province were carried out in a surprise offensive carried out over the last three days. Sarei claimed that more than 200 personnel affiliated with the Saudi-led coalition at war with the Houthis had been killed or wounded and many others were captured along with large quantities of military equipment.Sarei said that the Houthis had extensive video from the operation that they intend to broadcast later. The Houthi claims could not be independently confirmed as there was no comment so far from the Saudi-led coalition or the Saudis Houthi-run television reported on Wednesday on the attacks. Najran is adjacent to the Yemen Saudi border.Houthis from the north alongside forces loyal to former president Ali Saleh seized much of the country including the capital Sanaa. In March 2015 a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE launched a huge air campaign in order to reinstate the previous government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour.As many as 85,000 children in Yemen may have starved to death in the past three years during its brutal war, an aid group reported on Wednesday according to a recent article. Using data compiled by the UN Save the Children evaluated mortality rates for severe malnutrition in children under the age of five.The agency estimates some 84,701 children could have starved to death between April 2015 and October 2018. Tamer Kirolos the director of Save the Children in Yemen said; "We are horrified that some 85,000 children in Yemen may have died because of extreme hunger since the war began"The Saudi-led bombings have often struck civilian targets even hospitals leading to numerous civilian deaths. Sp far peace talks designed to end the conflict have not been successful. The Houthis have also launched armed drone attacks into Saudi territory. More about Houthis, Saudi arabia, Yemen More news from Houthis Saudi arabia Yemen