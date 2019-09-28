Houthis claim to have captured three Saudi military brigades

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in World The Houthis in Yemen who are engaged in a civil war with a coalition led by the Saudis claim they have carried out a successful attack near the southern region of Najran Saudi Arabia. The Houthi attack The Houthis claim as well that there were senior Saudi officers among those who had been captured. The Houthi spokesperson said that evidence of the captured troops and equipment would be presented in a press conference on Sunday September 29th. The spokesperson also said that the captured troops would be taken to a secret location to avoid them being subject to Saudi airstrikes. Houthis offered a truce with the Saudis Actually the Saudi response was to Saudis say they will accept a "limited cease fire" In what may be a belated response to the Houthis offer of a cease fire the Saudis have offered their own limited cease fire: "Saudi Arabia has agreed to a limited cease-fire in several areas of Yemen including the capital Sana’a, which is controlled by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, as part of broader efforts to end a four-year conflict that has threatened to escalate into regional war.A Yemeni government official and a diplomat said attempts were underway to expand the truce. Saudi officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment." A recent article reports: "The Houthis’ military spokesman said in a statement that three “enemy military brigades had fallen” in the attack, which he said was launched 72 hours ago and supported by the group’s drone, missile and air defense units. Houthi-run Al Masirah TV quoted the spokesman as saying the Iran-aligned movement had captured “thousands” of enemy troops, including many officers and soldiers of the Saudi army, as well as hundreds of armored vehicles. "The Houthis claim as well that there were senior Saudi officers among those who had been captured. The Houthi spokesperson said that evidence of the captured troops and equipment would be presented in a press conference on Sunday September 29th. The spokesperson also said that the captured troops would be taken to a secret location to avoid them being subject to Saudi airstrikes. As a recent report notes: "The Houthis said on Sept. 20 they would halt missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia if the alliance stopped its operations. The coalition has yet to respond to the proposal."Actually the Saudi response was to continue attacks on the Houthis: "Seven children were among 16 people killed Tuesday, September 24 in twin air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting rebels in southern Yemen, an official and a doctor said.“Sixteen people, including women and children, were killed and nine others injured” in a coalition air raid targeting a residence in Daleh province, the local official told AFP on condition of anonymity.A doctor at Al Thawra hospital in Ibb province where the bodies were taken said seven children and four women were among the dead." So the response of the Saudis at least at first was to ignore the offer and continue attacks.In what may be a belated response to the Houthis offer of a cease fire the Saudis have offered their own limited cease fire: "Saudi Arabia has agreed to a limited cease-fire in several areas of Yemen including the capital Sana’a, which is controlled by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, as part of broader efforts to end a four-year conflict that has threatened to escalate into regional war.A Yemeni government official and a diplomat said attempts were underway to expand the truce. Saudi officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment." The Houthis have claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Saudi oil facilities that severely impacted Saudi oil output. However, the US has blamed Iran for the attacks. The Saudis may believe that they have suffered sufficient losses already in the war. They also face conflict with southern separatists supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who have seized control of the port of Aden and adjacent territory. Nevertheless the US has responded to the attack on the oil facilities by sending more troops and military equipment to Saudi Arabia. More about Yemen Houthis, Yemen civil war, Saudis in Yemen More news from Yemen Houthis Yemen civil war Saudis in Yemen