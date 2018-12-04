Guests arriving at the COP24 UN climate change conference in Poland today were greeted in the lobby by a coal-miners band XAPEjiZee8 — Notes from Poland 🇵🇱💯 (@notesfrompoland) December 3, 2018

So Polish exhibition stand is literally made of coal. Points for authenticity. #COP24 pic.twitter.com/9FoLZzlMD2 — Pascoe Sabido (@pascoesabido) December 2, 2018

COP24 Fossil of the Day award goes to Poland. Fossil of the Day Awards

At the global ClimateChange convention our host, Poland, greets us with a shrine of ACTUAL coal 🔥💨🇵🇱 This year the UNFCCC event is sponsored by coal companies in a country that generates 80% of electricity from coal 🌑 An insult to everyone who cares about the planet COP24 ng7HuWIm1Y— James Ellsmoor 🏝 (@jellsmoor) December 3, 2018