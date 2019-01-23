Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHorse named 'Australian of the year'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

In the race to find an Australian role model that has demonstrated hard work, grit and honesty in the last year, one Aussie paper has decided the only one in the running is a horse.

Finding a dearth of idols in the two-legged sporting, political, cultural or academic worlds, The Daily Telegraph on Thursday named champion thoroughbred Winx its own "Australian of the Year".

"Has the nominee lived by the Australian values of fair play and civility?" the paper asked, beginning a long list of requisite qualities to earn the title.

The Sydney paper said the horse -- which has won dozens of races and is expected to soon retire -- was the only Australian that met the winning criteria.

The honour was not "bestowed lightly," the paper said.

The announcement comes the day before an annual award ceremony to name the official Australian of the Year, a major event that takes place on the eve of Australia Day, 26 January.

The eight 2019 nominees -- all human -- include Richard Harris, who worked to rescue 12 Thai kids trapped in a cave, multiple medal winning Paralympian Kurt Fearnley and social activist Bernadette Black.

Previous winners include Nobel prize winning scientists and Paul "Crocodile Dundee" Hogan.

More about Australia, Culture, Sport
More news from
Latest News
Top News
British speedboat killer gives himself up to Georgia police
Review: Stephen Puth soars on debut single 'Sexual Vibe' Special
In Greek region of Macedonia, anger at imminent name deal
Q&A: Cloud-native software apps in 2019 Special
Review: Everyone carves their own paths in this week’s releases - part 2 Special
Cardiff striker Sala 'concerned about plane' in final audio message
Global warming is creating a groundwater 'time bomb'
Mexico backs Maduro as Venezuela president amid crisis
Kelly Ford to host 'Kelly Ford in the Morning' on NASH FM 94.7
Review: Everyone carves their own paths in this week’s releases - part 1 Special