Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHong Kong leader postpones policy speech after Beijing summons

Listen | Print
By AFP     42 mins ago in World

Hong Kong's leader on Monday announced she had postponed a policy speech after being ordered to travel to mainland China for meetings with central government officials.

Chief executive Carrie Lam had been due to make a key annual address on Wednesday outlining her administration's plans for the politically restless city.

But the speech clashed with a sudden announcement that Chinese President Xi Jinping would make a visit that day to the neighbouring mainland city of Shenzhen.

Lam said she would also travel to Shenzhen, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary as a special economic trade zone, ahead of a visit to Beijing later in the month.

Her speech, she added, would now be delivered in late November.

"The best way forward is for the chief executive to go to Beijing and personally explain why these measures are important for Hong Kong," Lam said of the speech.

Hong Kong is ruled under a "One Country, Two Systems" model that allows it to retain a degree of autonomy and some freedoms that are denied to citizens on the authoritarian mainland.

But last year's huge and often violent pro-democracy protests prompted Beijing to ramp up control over a city it now sees as a national security threat.

In June it imposed a sweeping new security law on the restless hub which criminalised a range of political offences.

It also allowed mainland security agents to operate openly in the city for the first time, as well as grant Beijing jurisdiction over especially serious cases.

The Chinese government has thrown its full support behind Lam, a pro-Beijing appointee, despite her dismal approval ratings.

Millions hit the streets last year for seven straight months of protests calling for greater freedoms and police accountability.

Both Beijing and Lam have rejected those demands and dismissed the unrest as part of a foreign plot.

Businesses in the city would have watched Lam's speech this week closely.

The national security law and deteriorating US-China relations have raised doubts over Hong Kong's future as a regional trading powerhouse, with the city mired in a recession even before the coronavirus outbreak.

A lack of affordable housing in what is one of the world's most expensive cities has also helped fuel resentment towards Beijing.

Mass arrests and an anti-coronavirus ban on public gatherings have largely kept a lid on protests this year.

But residents remain deeply polarised, with no reconciliation measures yet unveiled to bridge the divide.

More about Hongkong, China, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: The first flat pack chassis achieves critical auto design needs
Trump to bring all US troops in Afghanistan home by year's end
'I don't blame anyone': Vietnam truck tragedy families speak out one year on
Coronavirus 'can survive for 28 days on surfaces': study
Review: Melissa Archer and Brandon Beemer soar in 'Their Killer Affair' Special
CRISPR-based COVID-19 test can produce results in one hour
Fauci says Trump campaign ad twists his words on virus
Hong Kong scientists say anti-microbe drug successful against coronavirus
Op-Ed: Big issue - COVID survival for a month on surfaces is grim news
Mark Edward Wilows talks about 'Forever and A Day' audio drama Special