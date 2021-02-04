Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHigh steaks: British cow 'Posh Spice' sells for world record

Listen | Print
By AFP     52 mins ago in World

A cow bred in central England has sold for £262,000 ($358,000, 299,000 euros), a world best for its breed and more than double the British and European records.

The world-beating bovine -- named after Posh Spice from the 1990s pop group the Spice Girls -- sold last Friday, the British Limousin Cattle Society said.

The Limousin heifer from Shropshire, whose full name is Wilodge Poshspice, comes from a line of record holders.

The pedigree cow's mother, Milbrook Gingerspice -- also named after a Spice Girl -- was the previous UK and European record holder following a 2014 sale.

According to the BBC, the breeder Christine Williams said the sale was like "winning the lottery", and described the size of the winning bid as "mind blowing".

Williams added that the record-holding one-year-old was "smart and stylish" and attributed the high price to a certain "x-factor".

The cattle society said the attraction of the cow had been its "stunning visual appeal" and a "pedigree packed full of breeding lines".

"The society is delighted to offer its congratulations to the team at Wilodge for this incredible iconic achievement that marks a wealth of breeding over the decades," British Limousin Cattle Society breed secretary Will Ketley said.

"I would also like to thank all the buyers that made this sale a fantastic success for not only the breeders but the breed itself."

More about Britain, Livestock, Sale, Record
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Iran diplomat given 20 years for Paris bomb plot
Chatting with Dame Brigitte Kruse: World-renowned auctioneer Special
Why business data privacy is all about 'progressive consent'
Alicia Minshew and Susan Lucci join forces in 'Wholly Broken'
UN Security Council orders ceasefire monitors deployed to Libya: letter
'Listen to the people', Tikhanovskaya tells Putin
Gaelic Storm to host 'One For The Road' Livestream concert event
Turkey makes fresh arrests after US censure
Myanmar's youth weigh defiance against crackdown fears after coup
Outcry over Navalny crackdown as US vows action against Moscow