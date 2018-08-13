Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHero dog 'saves Indian family' in flood-hit Kerala

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A family in the flood-ravaged Indian state of Kerala narrowly escaped death after their pet dog woke them up moments before a landslide destroyed their home, local media reported Monday.

Mohanan P. and his family were sleeping at home in the mountainous Idukki district when their pet dog started barking raucously at around 3:00 am, waking the household.

"That's when we realised something was wrong. I went out to see and we had to just rush out of the house," Mohanan told Indian news network NDTV.

No sooner had the family rushed out when the landslide ploughed down a nearby hill and demolished their home.

The family, dog in tow, have since moved to a government-run relief camp nearby.

Flash floods triggered by the annual monsoon rains have pounded the southern tourist hotspot in the past few days, killing 39 people and leaving 100,000 more homeless so far.

More about India, Animal, Flood, Weather, Kerala
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Greece wins gold in Men's rings at 2018 European Championships Special
Diamond technology creates low-cost medical imaging
Essential Science: Killing bacteria with new biocide mist
Review: Mondo Duplantis wins the European Championships with 6.05 meters Special
Teen pregnancy epidemic feeds Mozambique's population boom
Threat from on high: race on to bolster drone defences
Review: Elizabeth Lyons sings 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at Lambeau Field Special
Tunable graphene can aid future electronic devices
Beatles' Indian hideaway comes together, 50 years on
Iran unveils next generation missile: media