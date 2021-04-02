Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHeavy security at Indonesia churches for Easter

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Christians in Indonesia celebrated Good Friday under heavy security with forces on high alert following a suicide bomb attack at a cathedral last week.

Heavily armed police and military personnel were seen at churches during Easter celebrations across the vast Muslim-majority nation, where Christians form 10 percent of the population.

Indonesia has long struggled with attacks by Islamist militants, and has been on edge since two suicide bombers blew themselves up at a church in Makassar city on Sulawesi island, wounding 20 people.

"The enthusiasm of churchgoers today was still high despite the attack in Makassar," Indonesian Communion of Churches spokesman Philip Situmorang told AFP.

"The police coordinated... to provide security at churches."

Authorities alleged the Makassar bombers were members of a pro-Islamic State extremist group.

National Police spokesman Rusdi Hartono said Thursday that police across the country had been ordered to anticipate potential terror attacks against churches during Easter celebrations.

There was another attack on Wednesday when a 25-year-old woman wearing a face veil entered a police complex in downtown Jakarta and opened fire on officers before she was shot dead.

Police described her as a "lone wolf" Islamic State sympathiser.

More about Indonesia, Security, Religion, Easter
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Japan scientist given Nobel for 'revolutionary' LED lamp dies
Myanmar junta slammed for child deaths
Russia warns West against sending troops to back Ukraine
World powers, Iran to discuss US return to nuclear deal
Ontario to go into month-long COVID-19 shut-down starting April 3
Fresh Myanmar conflict keeps Thai village on edge
Ukraine says Russia massing troops on border, US warns Moscow
Dutch PM Rutte clings on after political battle
The road not taken: South Korea's self-driving professor
Sweet surprise: Disguised Jill Biden passes out ice cream