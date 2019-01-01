Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHariri warns Lebanon must form govt after months of deadlock

Listen | Print
By AFP     44 mins ago in World

Lebanon's prime minister-designate, Saad Hariri, warned Tuesday a government needs to be formed as the country faces a tough economic situation after months of political deadlock.

"We have fallen behind -- we must form the government", he told reporters at the presidential palace, after a long meeting with President Michel Aoun.

"The president and I are determined to meet again and finish this issue, because the country cannot continue without a government," Hariri said.

He called for political factions in the multi-confessional country to cooperate on reviving the political process.

Lebanon is governed by a complex system that guarantees a delicate balance between religious communities and their political parties, so decisions are made by consensus, making for protracted bargaining.

The country's parliamentary elections in May were the first for nine years but lawmakers have since failed to form a government.

In mid-November, Hariri accused his main political rival -- the Shiite movement Hezbollah -- of obstructing the formation of a new cabinet.

A month later, he promised that Lebanon would have a government "by the end of the year".

The slow process has worried observers, as the economy is teetering on the brink of disaster, hit hard by the fallout from the conflict that has ravaged neighbouring Syria since 2011.

"The economic situation is difficult, but this is not to say it is impossible," Hariri said Tuesday.

The international community pledged up to $11.5 billion (10 billion euros) in aid and loans for Lebanon at a conference in Paris in April.

But the promised funding is largely destined for infrastructure projects, which cannot be actioned without a new cabinet.

More about Lebanon, Politics, Economy, Hariri
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Pull-out from Syria changes nothing in US support for Israel: Pompeo
Drop Facebook for a year? Yes, for $1000
'General Hospital' actor Josh Swickard announces engagement
Death toll hits a new peak in Indian Kashmir
The 'Mother Of Hubble space telescope' dies aged 93
Hardy Romans leap into the new year... off a bridge
Brazil enters new era with far-right president
Op-Ed: Imagine Dragons' 'Born To Be Yours' is the best rock song of 2018
3D printed glass achieved on scale
CCTV footage shows men transporting 'Khashoggi body parts'