Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHardy Romans leap into the new year... off a bridge

Listen | Print
By AFP     54 mins ago in World

Four of Italy's braver souls continued a seven-decade-old New Year's tradition Tuesday, leaping off a bridge in Rome into the river Tiber.

The divers braved the cold but sunny weather in nothing but a swimming costume, jumping off the Cavour bridge in the centre of the Italian capital into the waters below.

Marco Fois managed a pike dive off the bridge
Marco Fois managed a pike dive off the bridge
Filippo MONTEFORTE, AFP

They were pulled to safety on to a waiting inflatable boat before joining the crowds on the river banks to celebrate.

The temperature of the water was no more than six degrees Celsius (42.8 Fahrenheit).

The oldest of the team was 66-year-old Maurizio Palmulli, also known as Mister Ok, a former lifeguard who was making his 31st dive.

Simone Carabella was one of the four divers to take part in the even this year
Simone Carabella was one of the four divers to take part in the even this year
Filippo MONTEFORTE, AFP

"It was good and cold, friends! Really cold!" he told AFP after emerging from the river.

"Everything went well, no one got hurt, there were only nice folk and that makes me really, really happy," he added.

The other divers were Marco Fois, Simone Carabella and Walter Schirra, who leapt from the bridge with an Italian flag in each hand.

Maurizio Palmucci has been part of the tradition for more than 30 years
Maurizio Palmucci has been part of the tradition for more than 30 years
Filippo MONTEFORTE, AFP

Palmulli and his colleagues are continuing a tradition first practised in 1946 when the Italo-Belgian diver Rick de Sonay dived into to the river.

More about italie, nouvelan, Social
More news from
Latest News
Top News
The 'Mother Of Hubble space telescope' dies aged 93
Mexico's president decrees tax cuts for U.S. border region
'General Hospital' actor Josh Swickard announces engagement
3D printed glass achieved on scale
Op-Ed: Imagine Dragons' 'Born To Be Yours' is the best rock song of 2018
Death toll hits a new peak in Indian Kashmir
9 hurt as car rams into famous Tokyo street on New Year's Eve
NASA spaceship zooms toward farthest world ever photographed
CCTV footage shows men transporting 'Khashoggi body parts'
Rescuers pull baby alive from Russian block after gas blast