Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHamas leader says open to Israel prisoner deal

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

The head of Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas said Tuesday it was ready to negotiate with Israel to trade two Israeli captives and the bodies of two soldiers it is holding.

"We in Hamas are ready to start negotiations to achieve a deal through a third party mediator," Ismail Haniya said in a speech marking the Palestinians' annual Prisoners' Day.

The movement has previously suggested it is willing to reach a deal similar to the 2011 one that saw Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit freed in exchange for more than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails.

But Haniya's comments were his most direct yet.

Two Israeli soldiers, Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, are believed to have been killed in the 2014 war in Gaza and their remains held by Hamas.

Two Israeli civilians, both said to be mentally unstable, are also believed to have entered Gaza and to be held by Hamas.

They are Avera Mengistu, an Israeli Jew of Ethiopian descent, and a Muslim Bedouin, Hisham Al-Sayed.

Talks about a potential deal have long been rumoured, but little public progress has been made.

Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently in Israeli jails, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Club.

More about Israel, Conflict, Palestinians
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Syrian air defence shoots down missiles over Homs: state media
Bitcoin price drops below $8,000 on news of investigation
Cannes holds out olive branch in row with Netflix
Elevate grows up — What's next for Canada’s tech week?
Cambridge Analytica and Facebook are part of a bigger problem
How technology is shaping human resources
Alberta plan to cut oil shipments will affect all of West Coast
Cubans prepare to turn the page on Castro era
Syria retracts report on missile attack: state media
Interview: How concerned should consumers be about Salmonella? Special