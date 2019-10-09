Halle shooter posted video on Twitch livestream platform

Email
article imageHalle shooter posted video on Twitch livestream platform

By AFP     1 hour ago in Internet

The gunman in Wednesday's deadly shooting in the German city of Halle posted a video of the attack on the Twitch livestream platform owned by Amazon, the company said.

"We are shocked and saddened by the tragedy that took place in Germany today, and our deepest condolences go out to all those affected," a Twitch spokesperson said in response to an AFP query after the shooting at a synagogue and a Turkish restaurant.

"Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against hateful conduct, and any act of violence is taken extremely seriously. We worked with urgency to remove this content and will permanently suspend any accounts found to be posting or reposting content of this abhorrent act."

The news comes months after a deadly New Zealand mosque shooting livestreamed on Facebook, which prompted governments to press social networks to prevent the airing of violent acts on their platforms.

Twitch, which has gained a following for livestreaming gaming, was acquired in 2014 by Amazon for $970 million,

