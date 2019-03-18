Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHaiti's lower house censures PM

Listen | Print
By AFP     55 mins ago in World

Haiti's Chamber of Deputies voted Monday to censure Jean-Henry Ceant's government, with a new prime minister set to be named soon.

Of the 103 lawmakers participating, 93 voted to dismiss the prime minister and his government. Six voted against and three abstained.

"Notice will be sent to the president of the Republic. A new prime minister will be appointed in consultation between the head of state and the presidents of both branches of Parliament," said Speaker Gary Bodeau.

Lawmakers say Ceant failed to do anything to improve the living conditions in the six months since he took over at the head of government.

Ceant has faced violent protest movements. In February, thousands of people took to the streets across the country to demand better living conditions and the departure of the head of state.

For about 11 days, all activities ground to a halt in Port-au-Prince and across most of the country's city.

More about Haiti, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
More than 1,000 feared dead in Mozambique storm
Dormant viruses reactivate during spaceflight
Dutch police arrest tram attack suspect after huge manhunt
Putin signs laws against 'disrespecting' authorities, fake news
Paris police chief sacked after Champs-Elysees rioting
Review: Mötley Crüe gives Madonna's 'Like a Virgin' a heavy metal twist Special
Cannabis stocks rally ahead of Tilray earnings report
Essential science: Tagging technology can improve robot movements
Deadly Palestinian attack puts security in focus before Israel polls
Boeing crashes cast spotlight on US aviation regulator