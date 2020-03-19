Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHaiti reports first two coronavirus cases

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

President Jovenel Moise announced Haiti's first two cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday as his government adopted extraordinary measures to contain its spread.

"We have found the two first cases of coronavirus in our national territory," Moise said during an address televised on state media.

Haiti is the Caribbean's poorest and most densely populated country and the virus' arrival spurred the government to implement a series of restrictive measures, including an 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew and ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

Schools, universities and vocational schools are set to close Friday until further notice and Moise ordered factories to suspend work.

He additionally ordered borders closed, with the suspension of all commercial flights from Friday, along with closing all passenger points of entry.

Moise also warned against selling "medicines and hygiene and health products" on the black market.

The president called for calm, saying his government has "always committed to transparency when it comes to managing this pandemic."

Lockdowns such as those in Italy and France could be difficult to replicate in Haiti, especially in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

The vast majority of the city's nearly three million inhabitants depend on informal work to survive.

More about Haiti, Health, Virus
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Coronavirus fear now reaches deep into Amazon, too
Coronavirus update: Round up of positive news stories
Peter Marks featured in new nonfiction book 'The Gift Within Us'
Brazil closes nearly all land borders, Rio to shut beaches for 2 weeks
Syria's Baghouz, one year after last IS flag came down
India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus gang-rape
Coronavirus, low oil dent Putin hopes for economic revival
Canada-US border expected to be closed by Saturday: Trudeau
Op-Ed: New UK website called 'How Much Toilet Paper?'
Q&A:Transforming genetic medicine as the medical standard of care Special