article imageHaiti president acts to oust judges in power struggle

By AFP     31 mins ago in World

Haiti President Jovenel Moise moved on Tuesday to force out three judges who were proposed as potential interim national leader to replace him in the latest twist of the country's political crisis.

Moise says his term in office lasts until February 2022 -- but the opposition argues it should have ended last weekend, in a standoff over disputed elections.

Officials loyal to Moise claimed on Sunday they had foiled an attempt to murder him and overthrow the government in a coup.

"Yvickel Dieujuste Dabrezil, Wendelle Coq Thelot and Joseph Mecene Jean-Louis, judges at the court of appeal, are retired," announced a special overnight edition of the Haitian official journal.

The decree appeared to be contrary to the constitution and Haitian law.

Jean-Louis said earlier this week he accepted the role of interim leader to oversee a transition of power from Moise's government.

But the United States has backed Moise's stance and he appears to have retained control of the Caribbean island nation, which has a long history of instability and deep poverty worsened by natural disasters.

The dispute over when the president's term ends stems from Moise's original election. He was voted into office in a poll subsequently canceled after allegations of fraud, and then elected again a year later, in 2016.

