Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHackers tried to cause Saudi petrochemical plant blast: NYT

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Internet

Cyber-attackers tried to trigger a deadly explosion at a petrochemical plant in Saudi Arabia in August and failed only because of a code glitch, The New York Times reported.

Investigators declined to identify the suspected attackers, but people interviewed by the newspaper unanimously said that it most likely aimed to cause a blast that would have guaranteed casualties.

A bug in the attackers' code accidentally shut down the system instead, according to the report.

The cyber-attack -- which could signal plans for other attacks around the world -- was likely the work of hackers supported by a government, according to multiple insiders interviewed by the newspaper.

All sources declined to name the company operating the plant as well as the countries suspected to have backed the hackers, The New York Times said.

Security experts however told the newspaper that Iran, China, Russia, Israel and the United States had the technical capacity to launch an attack of that magnitude.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia, which has come under frequent cyber-attacks, including "Shamoon", the aggressive disc-wiping malware that hit the Saudi energy sector in 2012.

Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil company, was among the firms hit by Shamoon, which was believed then to be the country's worst cyber-attack yet.

US intelligence officials at the time said they suspected a link to the kingdom's regional rival Iran.

But the August attack was "much more dangerous" than Shamoon, according to The New York Times, and likely aimed to send a political message -- investigators said the code had been custom-built with no obvious financial motive.

Tasnee, the Saudi Arabian industrialisation company, had also been attacked by hackers in January 2017, according to Tasnee officials and researchers with the Symantec cybersecurity company interviewed by the newspaper.

The attack destroyed the company's hard drives, wiped all data and replaced it with the now-iconic image of Aylan Kurdi, the Syrian boy in a red T-shirt who washed up dead on the Turkish coast.

Saudi Arabia was also hit by Powershell malware targeting government computers in November.

More about Saudi, Nuclear, Cybercrime, Hacking
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Russia vows to respond to Britain over spy attack 'any minute'
US special counsel subpoenas Trump Organization: report
Six arrested in Madrid protest over migrant death
World's biggest battery in Australia to trump Musk's
Hollywood director Gilliam hits out at #MeToo 'mob rule'
Iraqi asylum seeker guilty of London Tube bombing
China and Canada partner in autonomous EV research
Minister raises ire with Islam 'not part of Germany' broadside
Op-Ed: Will the 'Jersey Shore' reboot translate to high ratings for MTV?
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa says country 'has moved on' from Mugabe era