Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGustave Eiffel's cannon to go under the hammer

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

A miniature cannon which sat on Gustave Eiffel's desk in the Paris tower that bears his name is to go under the hammer, auction house Christie's said Tuesday.

The engineer's descendants are selling the pocket version of the "Eiffel cannon" that was fired every day at midday from the tower.

Armaments maker Chobert gave Eiffel the two-foot-long (65 cm) replica in 1889, the year the tower opened.

Its big brother on the tower was fired to mark the opening of the World's Fair that May and every noon afterwards until the outbreak of World War I in 1914.

The bronze and brass weapon is expected to make up to 20,000 euros ($17,800) when it is auctioned on April 18 at Christie's in the French capital.

"It is a really quite something to be able to auction an object which is so emblematic of the history of Paris and of the Eiffel tower," Christie's decorative arts director Simon de Monicault told AFP.

More about France, History, Eiffel, Auction
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Landmines take growing toll in Afghanistan conflict
Pope warns against hate-fomenting 'fake news'
Chatting with Kristos Andrews from 'The Bay' on Amazon Prime Special
Gandhi promises Indians cash, jobs and cleaner air
Britain, France, Germany seek full UN report of Iran missile activity
EU hits Britain over illegal tax break to multinationals
Outcry over Harry Potter book burning by priests in Poland
Pentagon expects Turkey will buy US missile system
Bitcoin remains above $4,100 but market dominance weakens
Shell pulls out of US refining lobby over climate disagreement