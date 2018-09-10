Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGunmen storm Brazil prison, more than 100 inmates escape

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Heavily armed men blew down the front gate of a maximum security prison in northeastern Brazil early Monday and with guns blazing enabled more than 100 inmates to escape, authorities said.

Officials said the assault was carried out by about 20 men in four vehicles, who fired on watchtowers and used explosives to destroy the front gate of the Romeu Goncalves Abrantes prison.

The prison, a maximum security facility with 680 inmates, is located in Joao Pessoa, the capital of Paraiba state.

"Heavily armed men knocked down the main gate after an exchange of fire with police and penitentiary agents," the state's secretariat for prisons said.

By midday, 41 of the 105 escaped prisoners had been recaptured as security forces locked down the state capital, closing schools and medical centers as a precaution.

Brazil's has the world's third largest prison population, with 726,712 inmates as of June 2016, according to official statistics.

The population is double the capacity of the nation's prisons, which in 2016 was estimated to be 368,049 inmates.

Along with severe over-crowding, Brazil's prisons are plagued by gang violence.

More about Brazil, Mythbusters, Escape
More news from
Latest News
Top News
UN sees 70% chance of El Nino event this year
Saudi royal says jewels stolen at Paris Ritz
Cosmonaut shows space station hole to calm public
Shaggy talks 'The 44/876 Tour' with Sting, album and longevity Special
Ford Motors: Trump is wrong about making the Focus in the U.S.
Brexit deal 'realistic' in 6 to 8 weeks: EU negotiator
Ripple's drop to under thirty cents may attract buyers
South Sudan plane crash toll rises to 20
Essential Science: Machine learning predicts metabolism
Russia prepares for biggest war games in its history