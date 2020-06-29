Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi: police

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Gunmen attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi Monday, with four of the assailants killed, police said.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the attackers pulled up in a car outside the trading floor and hurled a grenade at the building before opening fire.

"Four attackers have been killed," he said.

Karachi was once a hotspot for crime and political and ethnic violence, with heavily armed groups tied to politicians frequently gunning down opponents and launching attacks on residential areas.

However, the situation has largely stabilised in recent years following operations by security agencies against armed political outfits.

More about Pakistan, Exchange, Attack
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump plans Afghanistan withdrawal of another 4,000 troops
Google announces new privacy functions with new browser update
Russia's opposition flounders as Putin changes constitution
Trump tweets — then deletes — video of fan yelling 'white power'
Op-Ed: Trump — We are seeing a true autocrat or dictator in action
Op-Ed: Aphantasia — When the mind’s eye can’t see, things get grim
Op-Ed: Brayden Dunbar is the 'One to Watch in Music' in 2020
Diego Tinoco is celebrating Immigrant Heritage Month
Merkel, Macron meet as Germany takes on high-stakes EU presidency
Boeing 737 MAX could take off Monday for commercial survival