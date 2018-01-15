Email
Gunman killed in army clash in Senegal's Casamance

By AFP     12 hours ago in World

A gunman was killed in Senegal's southern Casamance region during a shootout at the weekend with soldiers searching for the killers of 14 men in an area known for its illegal logging networks.

A military source told AFP on Monday that troops fell upon an armed group in the search area. "There were clashes. We killed one of them," the source said.

Senegalese police said Sunday they had arrested 22 people suspected of involvement in the January 6 massacre, which many have blamed on rival criminal outfits who target prized teak and rosewood timber.

The arrests were the first in connection with the killings in a region largely separated from the rest of Senegal by The Gambia, and which has also been the target of an independence campaign for more than 35 years.

