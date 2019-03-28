Gunfire rocked the Comoran capital Thursday after police arrested a defeated presidential hopeful who was named head of an opposition transitional authority hoping to unseat President Azali Assoumani.

Interior Minister Mohamed "Kiki" Daoudou confirmed to AFP that gunfire had erupted near a military base in Moroni on Thursday but insisted the situation in the coup-prone nation was "under control".

"We are now attending to the injured," he said, but declined to give an estimate of the casualties.

A group who attempted to help former major Faissoil Abdou Salam, jailed for plotting against Azali, to escape from Moroni prison were responsible for the exchanges of fire with security forces, a source said.

At least one soldier was injured in the clashes and taken for treatment in an army 4X4 that sped through the city centre with its horn blaring, according to an AFP reporter.

Civilians deserted the streets of Moroni as gunfire rocked the Comoran capital YOUSSOUF IBRAHIM, AFP

Civilians deserted the streets of Moroni, police fired teargas and taxis stopped collecting passengers, an AFP correspondent saw, following two hours of gunfire around the Kandani base.

An aide earlier confirmed the arrest of widely respected former military colonel Soilihi Mohamed, who came fourth in Sunday's poll which the opposition said was rigged by the government.

"The March 24 vote was a deceit, a shameful charade... We will organise resistance," he said Thursday while calling for "civil disobedience" if the poll result was not overturned by April 3.

He remains in police custody, according to a military source.

- 'Peaceful transition'? -

His transitional council is backed by all 12 of the defeated presidential candidates and has pledged to manage a "peaceful transition" and "resolve the post-election crisis".

A Western source in Moroni said there was "major confusion" during the unrest.

"A dozen or so heavily armed men tried to seize a barracks following the arrest of the colonel (Soilihi Mohamed)," they said.

"There was also gunfire in town, but not much and it died down quickly."

Comoros has had a volatile political history since independence in 1975 and has endured more than 20 attempted coups, four of which were successful.

Protesters took to the streets of Moroni's northern TP district, and the presidential palace at Itsandra was locked down following the disturbances.

Opposition leader and defeated presidential contender Soilihi Mohamed announces an "opposition transitional authority" YOUSSOUF IBRAHIM, AFP

Earlier, police broke up a women's protest march and arrested 12 demonstrators.

The opposition has flatly rejected Azali's victory as the angry mood threatened to spark a new political crisis on the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Iain Walker, a researcher at the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, said a power shift to the opposition council "would probably require support from the army -- which seems to be pro-Azali for the moment".

Council leader Mohamed had previously said that the opposition "will use all peaceful means to oust the government".

Azali initially came to power in a coup, then ruled the country between 1999 and 2006, and was re-elected in 2016. He left his 12 poll rivals trailing on Sunday.

Both observers and community groups have questioned the credibility of the election, which saw Azali declared the winner with almost 61 percent of the vote. The result, from a turnout of just under 54 percent, meant he does not need to contest a second round.

- 'It's not the street which rules' -

Polling stations were ransacked, ballot boxes stuffed by police and observers prevented from overseeing the integrity of the vote, according to several witnesses.

The women arrested on Thursday were part of a march by roughly 100 activists to the Supreme Court where they were planning to appeal for the results to be nullified.

Comoros Islands Kun TIAN, AFP

Armed police scattered the protesters, and 12 were arrested for unspecified crimes.

Interior Minister Daoudou has dismissed criticism of the polls' conduct and declared: "It's not the street which rules the country."

For months the opposition has accused Azali of behaving like a dictator.

Azali staged the poll after Comorans voted in a referendum, boycotted by the opposition, to support the extension of presidential mandates from one five-year term to two.

He could theoretically rule until 2029, critics say. Several opposition figures were arrested around the time of the referendum.

The change upset a fragile balance of power established in 2001 that sought to end separatist crises.