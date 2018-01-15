Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGuatemala leader 'no ally' in corruption fight: prosecutor

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales "is not an ally" in combating corruption, his country's chief prosecutor said Monday, deepening a shadow cast across him for suspected illegal campaign financing.

"I don't see the president of the republic as an ally in the fight against corruption," prosecutor Thelma Aldana told reporters.

Her comment came a day after Morales, in a new year's address to the nation, stressed that transparency was one of his priorities in office.

"It seems to me that his speech went beyond the reality," Aldana said.

She recalled protests and political turbulence triggered by Morales in September last year when he tried to kick out the Colombian head of a UN-backed anti-corruption body working in Guatemala, after it started scrutinizing the suspected illicit funding of his 2015 election campaign.

After a backlash by the judiciary, Morales was forced to back off the move. Protests have since taken place demanding he step down because of the accusations against him.

Morales, a 48-year-old former TV comic, took office in January 2016 -- vowing to clean up Guatemala's notoriously shady politics.

He succeeded Otto Perez, who had to step down when a corruption scandal implicating him exploded into street protests and ended with him in jail pending a trial.

Congress has held two votes on whether to withdraw Morales' immunity to allow the investigation against him to go ahead -- but each time the motion has failed to gather the 105 votes necessary.

"We need for whoever runs the country to truly commit with action and not words to the fight against corruption," the prosecutor said.

More about Guatemala, Politics, Corruption
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Oil hovers near $70 highs while U.S. and Canada output increases
Review: Leah Turner back with spitfire self-titled country EP Special
Marie Osmond talks digital transformation of entertainment, vinyl Special
Self-driving cars may be years in the future
Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries dies at 46
Several dead in operation to arrest Venezuela pilot
Manufacturing immortality project established
Several dead in operation to arrest Venezuela pilot: official
As coal declines, renewables take over U.S. electrical generation
Food Standards Agency's journey through digital transformation